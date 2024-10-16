Volleyballers go pink for the cause

Pictured, volleyball players at the freshman, junior varsity and varsity levels from Waterloo and Gibault high schools gather during the annual “Dig Pink” rivalry match that raises funds for breast cancer research.

The Waterloo and Gibault volleyball programs met for their annual “Dig Pink” match on Thursday, with the greater cause being to raise funds for breast cancer research.

“One of the favorite nights of the season,” Waterloo head coach Angie Crawford said. “Love the unity between the Bulldogs and Hawks to fight for the cause!”

After the Hawks pulled out a thrilling three-set victory in the junior varsity match, the varsity tilt also went the distance in the Gibault gym.

Waterloo (17-10) emerged victorious by the count of 23-25, 25-18, 25-22.

Megan Huebner had herself a night for the Bulldogs, finishing with 16 kills and 13 blocks. Ellie Day added 23 assists and five blocks. Reagan Wilhelm contributed nine blocks.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo posted a 25-15, 25-21 win over Civic Memorial. Wilhelm recorded 10 blocks, with Day and Huebner contributing eight points each.

Huebner and Wilhelm currently rank first and second, respectively, in the entire St. Louis area in blocks per game at 2.75 and 1.79.

Day ranks ninth in the St. Louis area in assists per game this season at 8.54.

Waterloo hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday, falling in two sets. The ‘Dogs plays Thursday at Triad, play Monday at Monroe County rival Columbia, and then host Highland on Tuesday.

Waterloo will play in the Class 3A Herrin Regional starting Oct. 29 against either Marion or Mt. Vernon.

Prior to its loss at home to Waterloo, Gibault (8-13) lost 25-6, 25-15 to Mater Dei last Tuesday.

Among the top players this season for the Hawks are Kamille Grohmann and Karmon Grohmann.

Gibault hosted Marquette on Tuesday, winning in two sets, then plays Thursday at Mascoutah and hosts Freeburg on Tuesday.

The Hawks will compete in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional starting Oct. 29 against Madison. Valmeyer and Dupo are also in this regional.

Valmeyer (4-22) lost 17-25, 25-20, 18-25 to Marissa on Thursday despite eight points and 24 assists from Violet Krekel. Lillian Carron added seven kills.

The Pirates defeated Dupo on Tuesday and will play Thursday at Steeleville.

Valmeyer’s regional opponent at Metro East Lutheran on Oct. 28 is the host squad.

Dupo (4-18) lost in two sets to Steeleville last Wednesday and lost in two sets to Wood River last Tuesday.

The Tigers host New Athens on Thursday and play Monday at Cahokia before taking on Patoka in the regional Oct. 29 at Metro East Lutheran.

Among the top players this season for Dupo include Adyson Thornton and Adrienne Latimer.

Last but most definitely not least, Columbia (22-4) simply continues to win.

The Eagles outlasted Salem on Thursday, 25-18, 23-25, 29-27. Claire Sandstrom racked up 13 kills, with Ava Mathews adding 10 kills and Megan Bolyard contributing 16 assists.

On Tuesday, Columbia picked up a 25-13, 25-12 win over Roxana.

Columbia hosts conference rival Breese Central on Thursday.

The Eagles will host a Class 2A regional starting Oct. 29, taking on the winner of Red Bud vs. Chester.