Postseason push begins

Gibault’s Josh Lanham dribbles during a recent home soccer match.

Ready or not, regional time is here for local high school boys soccer squads.

Columbia (19-3-1) looks more than ready, having won three recent matches in blowouts.

On Monday, the Eagles won 9-0 over Civic Memorial. Quentin Frentzel netted a hat trick and added an assist to pace Columbia’s scoring attack. Nathan Rein added a pair of goals.

On Thursday, it was an 8-1 victory at Maryville Christian. Frentzel had another hat trick, with Liam Bivins also scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

Last Tuesday, Columbia blasted Roxana to the tune of 13-0 in a road win. James Thebeau netted a hat trick, with Micah James contributing two goals and three assists.

For the season, Hayes van Breusegen leads the Eagles in scoring with 29 goals and seven assists. James has 13 goals and 16 assists.

Columbia competes in the Class 1A Marquette Regional, taking on either Wood River or Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

With a win, the Eagles would play in the title game this coming Wednesday against either Marquette or Roxana.

Hosting a Class 1A regional this week is Gibault (7-11), who will face Valmeyer on Wednesday at Oerter Park in Columbia.

With a win, the Hawks would host Wesclin at 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the regional final set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gibault closed out its regular season with a 3-2 win over Jerseyville on Saturday. Michael Wessel, John Bollone and Grady Frierdich all scored for the Hawks, who got 15 saves from Sam Bollone.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks lost 8-0 to Althoff.

Wessel leads Gibault in scoring this season at 13 goals and five assists.

Valmeyer (1-14) closed its regular season Friday with a 6-1 loss at Lebanon.

In Class 2A, Waterloo (8-7-2) still has a couple of regular season matches to play before it hosts a regional next week.

The Bulldogs lost on Thursday to Triad, 2-0.

Last Tuesday, it was a 3-2 victory for Waterloo over Jerseyville. Isaiah Mallery netted a hat trick for the ‘Dogs.

Waterloo played at Mascoutah on Tuesday, then plays Thursday at Highland.

On Tuesday, Waterloo hosts Mt. Vernon in the regional for a berth in the regional championship set for next Friday.

Leading the way in scoring this season for the Bulldogs is Caeden Wille with 16 goals and three assists.