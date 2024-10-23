Sights set on volleyball regionals

Pictured is Columbia’s Kinley Jany during Monday’s “Pink Out” volleyball match against Waterloo. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

In continuance of “Pink October” as a symbol of support for women beating breast cancer, rivals Columbia and Waterloo dressed in pink and raised money for the ongoing fight as they met Monday night on the volleyball court.

Columbia invited family and friends of its team who have battled cancer to be honored during the match.

In all, $1,054 was raised for Gateway of Hope in St. Louis, which assists those in cancer fights.

As for the match, Columbia (27-6) took down Waterloo (21-12) in two sets, 25-15, 25-16. Megan Bolyard had a solid night for the Eagles with 14 points and 14 assists. Claire Sandstrom added eight kills.

Columbia went 4-1 at the O’Fallon Tournament over the weekend, downing Highland, Pekin, Red Bud and Belleville East before falling to Breese Central in the final. Sandstrom and Ava Mathews represented the Eagles on the all-tournament team.

On Thursday, Columbia lost at home to Breese Central, 25-22, 25-23.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-13, 25-12 victory for the Eagles over Roxana.

Sandstrom remains the season leader in kills for Columbia, with Bolyard tops in both points and assists. Maura Kohlenberger is the blocks leader for the Eagles on the season.

Columbia hosts Freeburg on Thursday to close out the season before hosting a Class 2A regional next week.

The Eagles will face the winner of Red Bud vs. Chester this coming Tuesday for a berth in the regional final on Oct. 31.

Prior to Monday’s loss at Columbia, Waterloo won three of four matches at the always competitive Monster Mash tournament in Freeburg over the weekend.

The Bulldogs defeated Herrin, Benton and Pinckneyville before falling to Nashville in the final. Ellie Zweigart and Ellie Day were selected to the all-tourney team for Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs won 25-18, 25-22 over Triad.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-14, 25-16 loss for Waterloo against Mascoutah.

Day continues to lead Waterloo in assists this season. Emerson Horvath is the team’s service points leader, with Evie Reifschneider tops in kills and Megan Huebner tops in blocks.

Waterloo hosted Highland to conclude its regular season on Tuesday night.

Up next is the Class 3A Herrin Regional, during which the Bulldogs will battle the winner of Marion vs. Mt. Vernon this coming Tuesday. The regional final is Oct. 31.

Gibault (10-17) picked up a 25-18, 25-22 victory over local rival Valmeyer (4-24) on Monday.

The Hawks hosted Freeburg on Tuesday and will play Wednesday at Althoff.

Prior to Monday’s win, Gibault lost to Pinckneyville, Wesclin and Benton in the Freeburg tournament over the weekend, but did win against Riverview Gardens

On Thursday, the Hawks lost 25-13, 25-7 to Mascoutah.

Last Wednesday, Gibault posted a 25-8, 25-14 victory over Marquette.

The Hawks will compete in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional next week along with Valmeyer and Dupo. Gibault opens regional play Tuesday against Madison. With a win, the Hawks would face either Dupo or Patoka on Wednesday. The regional final is Oct. 31.

Valmeyer picked up a 25-20, 25-22 victory over Dupo last Tuesday. Kadence Seitz recorded nine kills and Violet Krekel finished with 21 assists to pace the Pirates.

Krekel is the team leader in assists this season for Valmeyer. Lillian Carron is tops on the team in both kills and digs.

Valmeyer hosted Lebanon on Tuesday, then takes on Father McGivney on Wednesday.

The Pirates open regional play Monday against Metro East Lutheran. With a win, Valmeyer would take on Father McGivney again on Oct. 29.

Dupo (5-19) picked up a 25-9, 25-16 win Monday over Cahokia. Adrienne Latimer had seven assists and Kaitlyn Roberts picked up four kills for the Tigers.

On Thursday, it was a 25-10, 25-17 loss for Dupo against New Athens.