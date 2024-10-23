Bulldogs bark loud in MVC

Waterloo players celebrate after scoring during a recent home game.

The Waterloo High School football team ran wild over Mascoutah on Friday night, winning 56-28.

The Bulldogs rushed for 503 yards and six touchdowns in the game. Waterloo’s defense recorded five sacks and an interception.

With the victory, Waterloo (7-1) clinched a share of its first Mississippi Valley Conference title since 2002.

The Bulldogs opened scoring quickly on a 54-yard touchdown run by Austin Crider just 15 seconds into the game.

That was answered in a flash, however, with a 66-yard TD scamper by Mascoutah just 14 seconds later.

Waterloo really got going in the second quarter, first on a short TD run by Derez Sayles at the very start of the frame. Then it was a 39-yard TD pass from quarterback Conrad Lindhorst to speedy wide receiver Chris Pete. A 23-yard TD run by Justin Manning closed out the first half scoring with Waterloo up 28-7.

The two teams traded scores three times in a touchdown-filled third quarter. Sayles had TD runs of 51 and 14 yards, and Manning had a nine-yard score for the ‘Dogs. It was a 49-28 lead for Waterloo entering the fourth quarter.

Manning put the exclamation point on the night with his third TD midway through the fourth quarter.

Sayles led Waterloo’s rushing attack with 193 yards on 15 carries, followed by Manning with 180 yards on 15 carries. Crider had 92 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Waterloo’s defense got sacks from Brock Arpin, Jackson Deutch, Jack Gedris and Wyatt Luhr. Tyler Theobald also helped the solid defensive effort with an interception.

Waterloo closes out its regular season at undefeated Chester this Saturday at noon. Win or lose, the Bulldogs will soon know their postseason path.

In other local football action, Columbia (5-3) lost 31-0 at unbeaten and No. 1 state ranked Breese Central. The Eagles were held to just 137 total yards of offense.

Columbia just couldn’t get anything going on the ground or through the air. Quarterback Mason Voegele was held to just 51 yards passing with two interceptions in addition to 30 yards rushing.

On defense, Voegele snatched two interceptions. Logan Hicks also had an interception in addition to a sack.

The Eagles host Jerseyville (2-6) this Friday night. Although already playoff eligible, Columbia is hoping to solidify a postseason berth with a victory.

Dupo (5-3) picked up an important victory Friday night at Sparta, 41-26, to become playoff eligible.

Tigers quarterback Deegan Prater had a good night, going 12-of-20 passing for 208 yards and three TD throws. He also ran for 63 yards.

Luke Ellis rushed for 116 yards on 15 carries.

Dupo’s defense made several key plays on this night, including two sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception by Teegan Hargrove.

In all, the Tigers defense collected seven sacks and three interceptions.

Dupo travels this Friday to Nashville (7-1) to conclude the regular season.