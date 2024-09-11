Joseph A. C. Knese | Obituary

Joseph Albert Charles Knese 83, born on March 19, 1941, in St. Louis, peacefully entered into eternal life with Christ on Sept. 10, 2024, surrounded by his beloved family.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Joe spent his final years at Aberdeen Heights in Kirkwood. He did spend 10 years in Columbia. His sense of duty and love for his country was evident in his service with the Army Reserve and his involvement with the Patriot Guard Riders.

Joe never missed the chance to celebrate the Fourth of July or honor veterans, always flying the American flag proudly and displaying a life-size replica of the Statue of Liberty, symbols of his patriotism and unwavering respect for his country.

Joe was a proud 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, where he built friendships that lasted a lifetime. He was a dedicated worker, first as the owner of several Shell Service stations and later J&D Express Car Wash. Throughout his career, Joe was known for his generosity, strong work ethic, integrity and dedication to his community and his family.

A man of deep faith, Joe was actively involved in numerous church and community organizations, including Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia, the Knights of Columbus – 4th Degree, ACTS, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Moolah Shriners, Columbia Masonic Lodge 474, and the Boys & Girls Club of America. He was also a past Exalted Ruler of the Crestwood Elks Lodge. Joe’s dedication to service and his Catholic faith were constants throughout his life, leaving a lasting impact.

Joe will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and loyal friend.

His life of service, faith, generosity and love for others will continue to inspire all who loved and knew him.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Aberdeen Heights and the caregivers at St. Luke’s Hospital for their compassionate care, as well as to all who have offered love, prayers and support during this time.

Joe was the beloved son of the late Victor and Florence Knese.

The love of his life survives him, his devoted wife of 63 years, Darlene Wierschem Knese, with whom he shared a life filled with love, faith, travel and laughter. Together, they raised four children: Julie (Michael) McDonagh, Tommy (Kim) Knese, Cathy (Tim) Tichacek and Mark (Suzan) Knese.

Joe’s greatest joy was his family, and his legacy lives on through his cherished grandchildren: Florence (Matt), Patrick (Cari), Trevor (Kate), Maggie, Christopher, Hannah, Katie, Avery, Joseph II, and Victor, and his great-grandchildren: Ellie, James and Annie. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann (David) Kaufmann, and was preceded in death by his brother James J. Knese.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ziegenhein Funeral Home on Lemay Ferry Road in South County, St. Louis.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at St. Gerard Majella in Kirkwood.

Burial will follow at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery on Gravois Road.

Memorial contributions be made in Joe’s honor to: Shriner’s Hospital; or Memory Care Home Solutions.