Ardis I. Henerfauth | Obituary

Ardis I. Henerfauth (nee Kohlmeier) 75, of Waterloo, died Sept. 11, 2024, in Columbia. She was born June 4, 1949, in Red Bud.

Ardis was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Renault.

She is survived by her husband Robert Henerfauth; brothers Dean (Susan) Kohlmeier and Aron (Myrna) Kohlmeier; niece Lindsey Kohlmeier; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; aunts; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wilbert and Vera (nee Wolf) Kohlmeier.

Visitation 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at the church with Pastor Terry Grebing officiating.

Lunch will be served immediately after the service.

A private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Camp Wartburg; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.