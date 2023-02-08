It’s regional time for girls hoops

It’s postseason time for high school girls basketball, as the regular season comes to a close this week and regionals begin Saturday.

In the IHSA Class 1A Steeleville Regional, Valmeyer (8-14) plays 1 p.m. Saturday at New Athens. The winner faces Albion on Monday night.

The Pirates have won three straight games, including a 42-32 victory Monday over Hancock. That was preceded by a 33-31 win over Steeleville on Thursday.

Brooke Miller led Valmeyer with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Kylie Eschmann added six points and 15 rebounds and Avery Proffer added five points and 11 rebounds in Thursday’s win.

Valmeyer hosts Dupo on Thursday to close out the regular season.

Also in the Steeleville Regional is Gibault (16-8), which will face the winner of Steeleville vs. Marissa at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Hawks lost 58-51 in overtime on Monday to Dupo. Kailynne Small is averaging nearly 16 points per game for Gibault on the season.

Gibault closes out the regular season at Sparta on Wednesday.

Dupo (12-11) competes in the Class 1A Okawville Regional and will host Sandoval this Saturday. The winner of this game will battle Okawville at their place Tuesday night.

In Monday’s win over Gibault, Steffany Stansch scored 20 points and T’yonna Burris added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers.

Dupo lost 44-32 to New Athens on Thursday. The Tigers trailed 15-4 after the first quarter.

In the IHSA Class 2A Althoff Regional, Columbia (18-10) will battle Red Bud at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner gets Althoff at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Eagles posted a 71-65 win in overtime against Triad on Monday despite trailing 33-25 at halftime.

Karsen Jany had 26 points and four blocks and Jordan Holten contributed 17 points and 18 rebounds for Columbia.

On Thursday, the Eagles lost 42-32 to Breese Central. Columbia led 14-9 after one quarter.

Columbia concludes regular season action Thursday at Roxana.

In the IHSA Class 3A Highland Regional, Waterloo (17-10) will begin its quest for the program’s first regional title at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Civic Memorial.

With a win, the Bulldogs would play Feb. 17 in the regional final.

Waterloo won 55-48 over Freeburg on Monday, getting 25 points from Norah Gum and 15 points from Sam Lindhorst.

On Thursday, Waterloo posted a 47-28 victory at Civic Memorial. Gum and Liv Colson each scored 16 as the Bulldogs shot 59 percent from the floor.

Waterloo ends its regular season Thursday at home against Jerseyville.