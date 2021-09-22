In new league, everyone belongs

Flag football is one of the sports offered in the new youth sports league known as Full Circle Sportz in Waterloo. For more information, go to fullcirclesportz.com.

A new youth sports league for boys and girls ages 3 and up offers flag football, soccer and baseball, in addition to adaptive leagues specifically designed for athletes with disabilities.

The fall season begins this weekend, with games played on fields behind Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front Street in Waterloo.

Full Circle Sportz is led by John Moore, who has a history of creating successful youth sports leagues.

“I’ve actually traveled around the country setting up youth sports leagues like this for other companies and then I worked with former professional athletes, helping them set up their sport academies,” Moore said. “So my experience is pretty deep when it comes to youth sports and building sports organizations.”

Moore said he has centered Full Circle Sportz around young athletes and their families.

“Talking with parents about youth sports and the consistent thing I’ve heard and I agree with is they have 1-3 practices during the week plus games and the cost is outrageous,” Moore said. “Then they talk about having their kids in first grade having to try out for teams and getting cut.”

This league is about fun and character development, Moore said.

“Each week, have a weekly sportsmanship award that is geared toward the week’s character word,” he said. “We want to be a place where kids fall in love with sports and can sample multiple sports, have fun and play with friends.”

Moore pointed out that this league is “disability friendly” to where it welcomes athletes with disabilities to play and even offers an adaptive league strictly for athletes with disabilities.

“We want everyone to know what it’s like to be part of a team and want parents to get that experience as well,” Moore said. “We only play within the league and we do not do any outside tournaments. We also only practice and play on Saturdays. The kids practice right before their game, so they can immediately take what they learned in practice to game and we give the families their week to be a family.”

Those interested in learning more or signing up with Full Circle Sportz can do so by calling 618-920-1462 or by clicking here.