CHS soccer starting to soar

Columbia’s Matt Maue (5) jumps to get his head on the ball over Gibault’s Collin Schmidt (6) as Gibault goalie Brian Lance looks on during last Wednesday’s rivalry soccer clash won by the Eagles. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The young Eagles are starting to take flight.

In a Monroe County rivalry soccer clash, Columbia won at home over Gibault, 2-1, last Wednesday night.

Jack Steckler scored for the Eagles just seven minutes in, and the score remained 1-0 until late in the second half.

Steckler then converted on a penalty kick for the 2-0 lead before Gibault answered in the final five minutes.

Andrew Feldker notched to goal for the Hawks.

Columbia won another rivalry match Thursday, 2-1 over Freeburg. Cam Ellner recorded a goal and an assist for the Eagles. Steckler also notched a goal.

On Monday, the Eagles trounced Wood River, 13-0. Steckler recorded five goals and two assists. Ellner added six assists. That was followed up with a 7-0 win over Salem on Tuesday. Steckler and Owen Jackson netted two goals each.

Columbia (7-4-1) is 6-0-1 in its past seven matches. Steckler leads the team in scoring this season with 16 goals and five assists. Ellner has seven goals and 15 assists.

The Eagles play in the Chatham-Glenwood Tournament this weekend against Quincy and Mt. Zion.

Waterloo (4-4) dropped a 3-0 match against Triad last Wednesday.

Thursday’s scheduled match against Mascoutah was canceled due to a lack of officials.

On Monday, Waterloo won 2-1 at home against Belleville West. Jake Cooling and Zach Lenz scored goals for the Bulldogs. AJ Sensel made six saves in net.

Cooling leads the Bulldogs in scoring with five goals and an assist.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial on Thursday and plays Monday at Mascoutah.

Following last Wednesday’s loss to Columbia, Gibault dropped a 7-1 contest to Whitfield on Saturday. McKenzie Haudrich scored for the Hawks (1-9), who play Thursday at Granite City and Friday at Father McGivney.

Valmeyer (1-4) picked up its first soccer win of the season last Tuesday, 7-1 over Carlyle.

Elijah Miller and Mason Eschmann each recorded two goals and an assist for the Pirates.

Eschmann had four goals and an assist to lead the Pirates in scoring this season.

On Monday, the Pirates lost 1-0 to Lebanon.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Wesclin before Wesclin comes to Valmeyer for a rematch on Monday.