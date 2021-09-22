Volleyball season digging in

The Waterloo High School volleyball squad poses with its first place plaque after winning the Belleville East Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 11-4 on the season under head coach Angie Crawford.

Waterloo and Valmeyer are on a hot streak while Columbia and Gibault work to establish winning momentum in local high school volleyball action of late.

Waterloo (11-4) has won eight straight matches, including victories over Cahokia, Madison, Metro East Lutheran and Belleville East on Saturday to win the Belleville East Invitational.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs won 25-15, 25-22 over Civic Memorial. Ellie Schwehr led the team with 19 assists.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 25-8, 25-20 over Mississippi Valley Conference foe Jerseyville. Paige Montgomery had 13 points and 10 kills. Schwehr had 25 assists.

Montgomery, an SIUE commit, leads the Bulldogs with 101 kills on the season. Josie Briggs leads in points with 84. Schwehr leads with 236 assists and Emma Day leads with 32 blocks.

Waterloo hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday, hosts Highland on Thursday and plays Tuesday at Triad.

Valmeyer (13-7) won four of five matches this past weekend for first in the silver bracket of the New Berlin Pretzel Classic. Markee Voelker represented the Pirates on the all-tournament team.

Valmeyer lost in two sets to Augusta Southeastern on Friday, then downed North Mac on Friday.

On Saturday, the Pirates posted wins over Triopia, Greenfield and Carlinville.

On Monday, Valmeyer had no trouble in a 25-9, 25-3 home victory over Valley Park. Brooke Miller had 10 kills and Jayna Krekel had 16 assists.

On Thursday, the Pirates downed Dupo, 25-8, 25-14. Kierstin Miller had nine kills and Mia McSchooler led the way with 11 points.

Brooke Miller leads the team in kills this season with 158. She also leads in blocks with 42. Kierstin Miller leads in points with 118. Krekel leads in assists with 227.

Valmeyer hosts Lebanon on Thursday.

Columbia (9-8) won a rivalry showdown Monday night at home over Gibault, 25-18, 25-22. Katie Toenjes had eight points and 10 assists to lead the Eagles. Sophie Gill-Kemper had seven points and seven kills.

On Thursday, Columbia won 25-12, 25-13 over Roxana. Toenjes led the way again with 17 points and eight assists.

Columbia hosted Red Bud on Tuesday, hosts Freeburg on Thursday and plays Monday at Collinsville.

Prior to Monday’s loss at Columbia, Gibault (7-9) won 25-14, 25-17 over Metro East Lutheran last Tuesday.

Dupo (4-7) lost at Sparta on Monday, 25-21, 25-23. Kyann Prater had nine points and Octavia Heidelberg had six kills and three blocks for the Tigers.