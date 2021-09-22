Locals see college football action

Tyson Roedl

Two former local high school football standouts are playing on the college gridiron this fall.

Waterloo High School graduate Tyson Roedl is a sophomore on the Millikin University football squad.

The running back/punter carried the ball 14 times for 37 yards and caught three passes for 13 yards in a 37-33 loss at Greenville University on Sept. 4. He also made two punts.

On Saturday, Roedl had a career game, rushing for 141 yards on 33 carries and a first quarter touchdown in Millikin’s 27-21 overtime win over Augustana College. He also caught two passes for 10 yards.

Last season, Roedl rushed for 159 yards in three games with Millikin.

Columbia High School graduate Ronnie Hunsaker is a freshman on the McKendree University football squad.

In two games, Hunsaker has rushed 10 times for 24 yards.

The running back rushed for 19 yards on three carries in McKendree’s 27-20 loss at home to Northern Michigan on Sept. 4.

On Sept. 11, Hunsaker carried the ball seven times for five yards in McKendree’s 45-17 loss at Delta State in Mississippi.