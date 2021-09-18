Eagles shut out Shells, 21-0

Columbia’s Jay Mistler scored two touchdowns and led the team in tackling Friday night. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Columbia High School football team improved to 2-2 on the season with a blanking of Roxana on the road Friday night, 21-0.

All three touchdowns came in the first half.

Columbia’s Jay Mistler was the star on this night, running in a fumble recovery 22 yards to the endzone at 8:31 of the first quarter to put the Eagles up early.

Following a nine-yard TD run by Columbia quarterback Dom Voegele late in the first quarter, Mistler caught a pass from Voegele for the two-point conversion.

Mistler then caught a 19-yard TD pass from Voegele at 5:40 of the second quarter to finish the scoring for the night.

Mistler led Columbia’s defense in the shutout, recording nine tackles and three assists. Carter Hicks added a sack for the Eagles.

Voegele was 6-of-8 passing for 84 yards with a TD and an interception.

Columbia plays at Cahokia Conference rival Freeburg next week.