Bulldogs fall in overtime

Waterloo running back Evan Davis takes a handoff from quarterback Aidan Morrow on Friday night. (John Hooser photo)

In a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference football clash, Waterloo lost a heartbreaker at home in overtime Friday night to Civic Memorial, 27-24.

The Bulldogs struck first via a 15-yard touchdown run by Jack McFarlane to make it 6-0 in the final minute of the opening quarter.

The second quarter belonged to Civic Memorial, however. The Eagles scored on a 40-yard TD run and a short TD pass to take a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Waterloo came out and took charge of the third quarter. Bulldogs quarterback Aidan Morrow threw a 28-yard TD pass to Josh Dluhy at 8:17 of the third quarter and Evan Davis ripped off a 25-yard TD scamper at 5:07 to put the ‘Dogs up 21-14 entering the final frame.

The score remained that way until a Civic Memorial touchdown with just 2:30 left in regulation.

Waterloo wan unable to score on its final possession, sending the game into overtime.

A 30-yard field goal by Lexi Stephens was answered by a one-yard TD run for Civic Memorial to give them the victory.

Civic Memorial quarterback Bryer Arview threw for 302 yards and three TDs in the game.

For Waterloo, Davis ran for 152 yards and Morrow was 10-of-17 passing for 130 yards. Ethan Horvath had 75 yards receiving.

Waterloo’s defense recorded eight sacks in the game – two each from Wyatt Fink, AJ Lattimore, Brandon Lloyd and Max Mitchell. Mitchell also recovered a fumble.

Waterloo (2-3) plays next Friday at Jerseyville (2-3).