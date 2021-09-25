Eagles edged by Freeburg, 21-14

Columbia’s Kyle McConachie ran for 109 yards on Friday night. (photo by Gatewayphoto.net)

The annual Cahokia Conference football showdown between rivals Columbia and Freeburg rarely disappoints, and Friday’s game was no exception.

The Midgets outlasted the Eagles, 21-14.

The only scoring in the first quarter came courtesy of Freeburg running back Ethan Williams. His 11-yard touchdown run put the Midgets up 7-0 with 7:57 left in the opening frame.

Columbia got on the board with a 79-yard TD strike from quarterback Dom Voegele to Kyle McConachie at 8:59 of the second quarter.

Following a 57-yard TD run by Williams, the Eagles answered on a nifty 29-yard TD pass from McConachie to Voegele in the final seconds of the first half.

The score was 14-14 at halftime.

The second half became a defensive battle, with neither team scoring in the third quarter.

Freeburg was finally able to break the tie with a one-yard TD run by quarterback Landon Funderburg early in the fourth quarter.

Columbia was unable to answer this time, giving the Midgets the narrow victory.

McConachie was the star of the night for the Eagles, rushing for 109 yards and adding 103 yards receiving to go along with his TD pass and a two-point conversion run.

Voegele was 9-of-16 passing for 137 yards and a TD to go along with two interceptions. On defense, Voegele racked up eight tackles and five assists.

Columbia (2-3) hosts Wood River (1-4) next Friday.