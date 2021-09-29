Soccer squads prep for the stretch run

Jack Cooling leads Waterloo in scoring this season with six goals and an assist.

The regular season is winding down for high school boys soccer, and local teams are gearing up to make postseason runs.

Columbia (8-5-1) won two of three recent matches.

The Eagles blanked Salem last Tuesday, 7-0. Owen Jackson and Jack Steckler netted two goals each and Cam Ellner recorded a goal and three assists.

Columbia competed in the Chatham-Glenwood Tournament over the weekend, splitting a pair of contests.

On Friday, the Eagles lost 3-1 to Quincy. Carson Walton scored for Columbia.

On Saturday, Columbia won 4-0 over Mt. Zion. Steckler netted a hat trick and Ethan Riebeling scored the other goal for the Eagles, who host Triad on Thursday.

Steckler leads the team in scoring this season with 19 goals and five assists. Ellner has seven goals and 18 assists.

Waterloo (5-6) went 1-2 in recent play.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 2-1 over Highland. Grant Eugea and Jack Cooling had the goals for Waterloo.

On Thursday, Waterloo dropped a 6-1 match to Civic Memorial. Eugea scored the goal for the ‘Dogs on an assist from Henry Huels.

On Monday, Waterloo dropped a 1-0 contest at Mascoutah.

The Bulldogs host cross-town rival Gibault on Wednesday, play Thursday at Collinsville and host Granite City on Saturday.

Cooling (six goals, one assist) and Eugea (five goals, four assists) are the scoring leaders for the Bulldogs this fall.

Gibault (1-12-1) continues to battle against some tough opponents.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks lost 1-0 to Mater Dei. That was followed by a 1-0 loss to Granite City on Thursday.

Brian Lance made eight saves in net for Gibault on Thursday.

On Friday, Gibault tied Father McGivney, 2-2. McKenzie Haudrich and Dustin Swindle scored for the Hawks.

On Monday, Gibault dropped a 3-0 match to Webster Groves.

Valmeyer (1-6) lost 8-0 to Wesclin on Thursday and 10-0 to Wesclin on Monday.

The Pirates play Thursday at Carlyle.