Bulldogs keep blasting away

Waterloo head volleyball coach Angie Crawford talks to her team during a recent match.

The Waterloo High School volleyball squad continues to roll.

The Bulldogs (14-4) downed Highland at home on Thursday, 25-22, 25-18, for their 10th straight win of the season.

Paige Montgomery recorded 11 kills and Ellie Schwehr had 20 assists for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs downed Mississippi Valley Conference foe Mascoutah, 25-16, 25-16. Schwehr had 21 assists and Josie Briggs had nine points.

Waterloo played at Triad on Tuesday, winning an 11th straight, and hosts Jerseyville on Thursday.

Briggs leads the ‘Dogs in points this season with 100. Montgomery leads in kills with 117. Schwehr leads in assists with 277 and Emma Day leads in blocks with 37.

Columbia (11-9) won in three sets over Collinsville on Monday, 25-14, 23-25, 25-10. Karsen Jany and Katie Toenjes finished with 11 points each, and Allison Fredenberg led with nine kills.

The Eagles dropped a 25-23, 25-19, contest to rival Freeburg on Thursday. Toenjes had 12 assists for the Eagles.

The Eagles downed Red Bud last Tuesday, 25-9, 25-12. Toenjes again led the Eagles with 11 points.

Columbia plays Thursday at Wood River.

Sophie Gill-Kemper leads the Eagles this season with 100 points and 111 kills. Jany leads in blocks with 48. Toenjes is the assists leader with 123.

Valmeyer (14-8) had won six straight matches entering play this week.

On Thursday, the Pirates posted a 25-12, 25-13, victory at home over Lebanon. Birthday girl Brooke Miller shined with 13 kills and four blocks for the Pirates.

She leads the team with 171 kills and 46 blocks this season.

Kierstin Miller leads Valmeyer with 125 points, and Jayna Krekel leads in assists with 244.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Carlyle, falling in three sets, and plays Thursday at rival New Athens.

Gibault (7-9) has been idle since a Sept. 20 loss to Columbia. The Hawks host Father McGivney on Monday and Mater Dei on Tuesday.

Lucy Range, a sophomore, is the team leader so far this season in points (86), kills (103) and assists (94).

Dupo (6-7) won 25-18 23-25, 25-23, over Lebanon last Wednesday. Octavia Heidelberg led the Tigers with 15 kills and Lexi Curtis recorded 17 assists.

On Monday, Dupo won 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, over O’Fallon First Baptist Academy.

The Tigers host Father McGivney on Wednesday and play Thursday at Marissa.