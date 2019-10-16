Hudson hangs up his clippers

Pictured, longtime barber Dean Hudson admires the sign the Dupo school district gave him in honor of his retirement. Hudson has donated to the school and community throughout his career, including thousands of dollars to the Dupo Quarterback Club. “Isn’t that neat that all the kids signed it,” Hudson said of the sign.

When barber Dean Hudson, owner and operator of Dean’s Barber Shop in Dupo, posted on Facebook that he would be retiring Oct. 11, the response was remarkable.

Within 24 hours, about 2,000 people had contacted him to offer congratulations or reminisce with him.

Three weeks later, that number was over 9,500.

“Nine thousand people for just little old me,” Hudson said, tears forming in his eyes.

Dean’s Barber Shop, and by extension Hudson, has been a pillar of the Dupo community since it opened in 1972.

Hudson, a Dupo native, had originally planned to work in construction, but he injured his knees while playing high school football.

“I don’t regret being a barber,” he said. “It’s been a calling that I probably fell into. My wife would say I can’t go anywhere without people saying hi to me because I’ve touched so many people.”

That journey started between Hudson’s junior and senior year, when he signed up for classes at Belleville Barber College.

After graduating a year later, Hudson served for 2.5 years as an apprentice barber, married his wife Carole and became a master barber in 1967.

Before opening his own shop, he worked at two barbershops in East St. Louis and one in Dupo…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.