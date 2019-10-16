Miles Cemetery prairie protected

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will soon recognize the natural prairie area adjacent to the Miles Mausoleum at Eagle Cliff-Miles Cemetery West of Waterloo.

A dedication ceremony will take place this Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at the site, at which point the IDNR will recognize the approximately one acre area as a nature preserve.

That is a critical step in both protecting the prairie and the restoration efforts at the cemetery.

“Before this, the prairie has no legal protection whatsoever,” site steward Dennis Fitzwilliam explained. “Not that it would happen, but you could build a house there if you want. But by making it a nature preserve, it’s protected forever and the IDNR is in charge of it.”

According to the IDNR website, nature preserves, which are protected by state law, are “private and public lands that have rare plants, animals or other unique natural features.”

“This is a small, but very important preserve, protecting top-notch, Grade A Hill Prairie, including one state-endangered species,” Illinois Nature Preserves Specialist Debbie Newman said…

