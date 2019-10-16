Crash victim was ‘emblematic of service’

James “Mitch” Ellis joined the U.S. Marine Corps in the early 1990s, serving on active duty from November 1992 to August 1996.

After he got out, Ellis earned a master’s and started working as a civilian.

After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, however, he felt the call to serve his country again and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 2001-2005, getting deployed to Iraq as a squad leader in November 2004.

In January 2011, he answered the call to serve again when he joined the St. Louis County Police Department.

“That speaks to character. That speaks to integrity. That speaks to service,” St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said. “Then after that, joining the police department… This is not always an easy environment to work in, but Mitch chose to do it and he chose to do it well.”

Ellis, 49, died Friday morning from injuries sustained during a crash in the 6100 block of Route 159 north of Hecker Thursday around 11 p.m…

