Roider to be evaluated before trial

Judge Julia Gomric said Wednesday afternoon at a pretrial jury docket call that based on discussion with Roider’s attorney and a review of legal files regarding Roider, the court raised some issues regarding Roider’s fitness to stand trial.

“The court raised the issue of fitness to stand trial and found that a bona fide doubt exists, so Roider will now be examined by Dr. Daniel Cuneo, who is required to have a report to the court in 30 days,” Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann summarized.

Cuneo is a clinical psychologist.

Roider, 30, of Waterloo, is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Becker in Waterloo.

He has been in the Monroe County Jail since his arrest.

The next step in the case will be to set a date for a hearing on the issue of Roider’s fitness to stand trial. In the meantime, parts of the case can proceed, such as pretrial motions.

“Once this issue is resolved, we should be pretty close to setting trial,” Hitzemann said.