Hoops teams taking their shots

Waterloo’s Ty Lenhardt attempts a shot during a Nov. 26 game against Gibault.

The weather has turned cold, but high school boys basketball action is starting to heat up.

Waterloo improved to 3-2 on the young season with a 61-36 victory at home over Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown on Friday.

Ty Lenhardt and Logan Calvert, both seniors, each scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, Waterloo concluded Waterloo-Gibault Thanksgiving Tournament play with a 74-41 win over Valmeyer at Gibault.

The Bulldogs were sizzling on offense, shooting 85 percent from the floor – including 5-for-5 from three-point range – and making 11 of 12 free-throws. Calvert led Waterloo scorers with 13 points. Lenhardt and Ian Schrader each added 12 points.

Vincent Oggero led the Pirates with 10 points.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo was humbled by Freeburg in a 58-39 defeat. The Bulldogs were held to just 32 percent shooting from the floor, including 1-of-14 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs play Friday at undefeated Mascoutah before hosting Wesclin on Tuesday.

Gibault fell from the ranks of the unbeaten courtesy of a loss at home to undefeated Freeburg, 47-44, in tourney action on Thursday.

Freeburg clung to a one-point lead when Lane Otten made both free-throws with just under six seconds left to give his team the three-point edge.

A desperation three-point attempt by the Hawks was unsuccessful.

Gibault led 33-28 at halftime and the game was tied 35-35 after three quarters.

Kameron Hanvey led the Hawks with 12 points. Jude Green had five points and 13 rebounds.

Last Tuesday, Gibault (4-1) won 62-33 over Litchfield. The Hawks shot 7-of-14 from three-point range.

Kaden Augustine scored 17 points and Ian Bollinger added 13 points to lead Gibault.

The Hawks hosted New Athens on Tuesday, winning 55-27. Augustine and Hanvey each scored 11 points and Green turned in 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Gibault hosts Metro East Lutheran on Friday.

Columbia (4-2) won at home Tuesday over Red Bud, 67-38. Dylan Murphy scored 29 points as the Eagles shot 58.7 percent from the floor.

Columbia lost last Tuesday at home to Triad, 61-56, despite leading 18-10 after one quarter and 29-19 at halftime.

Jack Steckler led the Eagles with 17 points. Sam Donald added 12 points before fouling out. Glenn Powers scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Columbia comitted 20 turnovers in the contest.

The Eagles play Friday at Salem.

Valmeyer (0-6) lost at home to New Athens on Monday, 69-45. Jordan McSchooler led the Pirates with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pirates shot just 28.6 percent from the floor.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Sparta, falling 78-66, and plays Friday at Marissa before hosting Valley Park on Monday. Elijah Miller led the Pirates with 18 points on Tuesday.

Dupo (0-6) lost 63-35 at McKinley last Wednesday and lost 45-20 at home to Marissa on Friday.

AJ Williams led the Tigers with 13 points in the loss to McKinley.

The Tigers play Wednesday at Grandview and Friday at Lebanon before hosting Valley Park on Tuesday.