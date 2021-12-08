R-T All-Local Boys Soccer Team

Jack Steckler

The high school boys soccer season was not as successful for Monroe County as in recent years, with no local teams making the state tournament.

But with many of those on the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Soccer Team returning for a least another season, there’s hope for future success.

FIRST TEAM

Jack Steckler, Columbia. This junior enjoyed a breakout season this fall, netting 31 goals with five assists. The forward received an All-Cahokia Conference nod and was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional Team.

Jake Cooling, Waterloo. He received first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference honors after scoring 10 goals (four game-winners) with two assists for the Bulldogs. The senior forward was also named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team.

McKenzie Haudrich, Gibault. Also a senior forward, Haudrich was a team leader for the Hawks with six goals and three assists. He was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team.

Cam Ellner, Columbia. This junior midfielder was a key piece of an Eagles squad that won a regional crown. Ellner scored eight goals and recorded 25 assists to earn all-conference honors and receive inclusion on the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team.

Zach Lenz, Waterloo. A first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection, Lenz provided solid defense for the Bulldogs. The senior also scored four goals, including a game-winner.

Ethan Riebeling, Columbia. A solid senior defender for the Eagles, Riebeling earned all-conference honors. He also recorded three goals and two assists.

Andrew Feldker, Gibault. A 6-foot-1 junior midfielder, Feldker provided a strong presence near the net for the Hawks. He scored four goals (two game-winners) and contributed two assists.

Grant Eugea, Waterloo. A second-team All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection, this sophomore midfielder registered six goals (two game-winners) and seven assists.

Danny Repp, Columbia. Another all-conference selection for the Eagles, this junior midfielder finished with seven goals and eight assists and offers more scoring promise going forward.

Mitchell Kohnz, Gibault. This senior defender was a leader for the Hawks this fall. He scored a goal, contributed three assists and added six blocks on the season.

Brian Lance, Gibault. The future of the Hawks is in good hands with this goalkeeper. The sophomore made many sensational saves this fall. In all, he made 168 stops and finished with a .734 save percentage.

SECOND TEAM

Brenden Eschmann, Waterloo. A second team all-conference selection, this sophomore defender recorded six goals and two assists.

Rand Matthews, Columbia. This senior midfielder was an all-conference selection. He scored seven goals and added three assists for the Eagles.

Collin Shields, Gibault. This senior midfielder recorded a goal and three assists in addition to solid leadership.

Eli Schwehr, Waterloo. An honorable mention all-conference selection, this sophomore midfielder scored a goal and had three assists.

Ty Kinzinger, Waterloo. A freshman defender with plenty of upside, he received honorable mention all-conference honors.

Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer. This junior led the Pirates in scoring this season with six goals and two assists.

Owen Jackson, Columbia. This senior defender scored six goals for the Eagles.

Carson Walton, Columbia. A senior forward for the Eagles, Walton scored seven goals and dished out two assists.

Christian Schramm, Waterloo. This senior forward netted six goals for the Bulldogs and added two assists.

Elijah Miller, Valmeyer. A junior, Miller scored five goals for the Pirates this fall and added an assist.

AJ Sensel, Waterloo. A freshman goalkeeper, Sensel made 135 saves for the Bulldogs and kept the team in many close contests.

HONORABLE MENTION

Max Barthel (Columbia), Hayes van Breusegen (Columbia), Henry Huels (Waterloo), Gavin Kesler (Gibault), Vincent Oggero (Valmeyer), Ethan Rowe-Brown (Valmeyer), Evan Rowe-Brown (Valmeyer), Owen Mechler (Gibault), Andrew Epplin (Gibault), Zachary Tayon (Gibault), Collin Schmidt (Gibault)