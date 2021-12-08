WHS wrestles well at tourney

Pictured is Waterloo wrestler Jordan Sommers with his first place award at the Civic Memorial Tournament.

The Waterloo High School wrestling team competed in its first tournament of the season Saturday at Civic Memorial High School, placing sixth out of 22 teams.

“There were lots of positives to take away,” WHS wrestling coach Chase Guercio said.

Bulldogs senior Jordan Sommers placed first in the 220-pound weight class at the tourney, defeating the state’s third-ranked wrestler in the process. It was the second time Sommers won at this tourney in his high school career.

Fellow WHS senior Brandon Lloyd placed third at 170 pounds, making it three times he has medaled at this tourney in his high school career.

Seniors Drew Rose (182 pounds) and Kreighton Bair (195 pounds) also wrestled well, each placing fourth.

Additionally, Kyva Meyers (120 pounds), Ian Liefer (132 pounds) and Adam Lechner (285 pounds) placed sixth, eighth and seventh, respectively, in their weight divisions.

Waterloo will travel to Marion for a tournament this Saturday.