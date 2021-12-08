Ganz the Great leads Raging ‘Dogs

Freeburg-Waterloo’s Logan Ganz leads the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in scoring this season.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs improved to 9-1-1 on the season with easy victories over Vianney and Alton in recent action.

Logan Ganz, with three goals and four assists in Thursday’s 10-1 win over Vianney, became the all-time career points and goals leader for Freeburg-Waterloo. He surpassed Nick Mumford in both categories.

Ganz scored three more goals with four assists during Monday’s 10-2 win over Alton.

In 63 career games, Ganz now has 89 goals and 57 assists for Freeburg-Waterloo.

Ganz currently leads the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in scoring this season with 27 goals and 24 assists.

Donovan Knuckles, who ranks third in the league in scoring, notched four goals in Thursday’s win for the Raging Bulldogs. He added a goal and three assists in Monday’s win.

Conner Blair notched two goals and three assists in Thursday’s win.

Layne Wilkens had two goals and two assists in Monday’s win.

In 11 total games, the Raging Bulldogs have outscored their opponents to the tune of 88-24 this season.

Freeburg-Waterloo plays Collinsville (5-4) this Thursday night before battling a tough Belleville bunch Tuesday night. Both games are at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

The Columbia Ice Eagles (7-0-3), which had been idle since Nov. 29, took on Triad in O’Fallon on Tuesday, winning 6-2. Rece Sanderson and Carter Lynch each scored twice for Columbia.

Columbia tangles with Belleville at 9 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon.

On Monday, the Ice Eagles face Vianney in Fenton, Mo.

On Tuesday, the Ice Eagles face O’Fallon in O’Fallon.