Candy Cane Classic begins Monday

Gibault sophomore Kailynne Small is averaging more than 18 points per game so far this season.

Local girls basketball teams will compete next week in the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo.

In addition to the host Hawks, Columbia, Waterloo and Valmeyer are part of the eight-team tournament field.

Other teams are New Athens, Red Bud, Chester and Metro East Lutheran.

Columbia opens the tourney against New Athens at 6 p.m. Monday, followed by Waterloo vs. Valmeyer at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Gibault opens tourney play vs. Chester at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. See a full tourney bracket below.

Waterloo enters the tourney with a 7-2 record after downing Dupo on Monday, 58-27. The Bulldogs went on a 22-2 run in the second quarter to pull away early.

Sam Lindhorst led Waterloo with 19 points, followed by Liv Coulson with 10 points.

Waterloo recorded 27 steals as a team.

Alexis Curtis had 12 points and Octavia Heidelberg added 10 points for the Tigers (4-3).

On Saturday, Waterloo won 51-25 over New Athens. The Bulldogs led 25-10 after one quarter and collected 16 steals for the game.

Lindhorst and Norah Gum each scored 18 points to lead Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs dropped a 49-42 contest to Triad. The game was tied 22-22 at halftime.

Gum led the ‘Dogs with 18 points.

Waterloo plays Thursday at Mascoutah.

Columbia (2-4) lost to Mascoutah on Saturday, 58-35. Jordan Holten led the way for the Eagles with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

On Thursday, Columbia picked up a 61-13 victory over Wood River. Karsen Jany led the way with 18 points.

Columbia hosts Salem on Thursday.

Gibault (2-4) has lost four straight, the last being a 72-52 defeat at Chester last Tuesday.

Kailynne Small scored 28 points for the Hawks. Bri Baldridge added 12 points.

Gibault, under new head coach Mike Juenger, hosts Red Bud on Wednesday and plays Thursday at Metro East Lutheran.

Valmeyer (1-3) lost 46-26 to New Athens on Thursday. Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

New Athens was led by Mallory Kimbrell’s 17 points.

The Pirates host Marissa on Thursday.

Prior to Monday’s home loss to Waterloo, Dupo picked up a 47-20 win over Marissa on Thursday.

Heidelberg led the Tigers with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Dupo hosts Lebanon on Thursday and Sparta on Monday.