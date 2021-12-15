Good times continue on the ice

Columbia celebrates a goal by Jack Reuss during a recent rivalry match against Freeburg-Waterloo. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs improved to 11-1-1 on the season with an easy win over Collinsville on Thursday, followed by a narrow victory over Belleville on Tuesday.

Logan Ganz scored four goals and dished out seven assists in the 12-3 win over Collinsville. He became the team’s career assists leader in the process. His 11-point game is also a team record, as is the seven-assist effort.

In 64 career games, Ganz now has 94 goals and 66 assists for Freeburg-Waterloo.

Ganz currently leads the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in scoring this season with 32 goals and 33 assists.

Donovan Knuckles, who ranks third in the league in scoring, has 25 goals and 10 assists.

In 12 total games, the Raging Bulldogs have outscored their opponents to the tune of 105-30 this season.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled a tough Belleville bunch Tuesday night at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon, gutting out a 5-3 win. Knuckles scored two goals and had an assist. Ganz added one goal and two assists.

Matthew Bushee was stellar in net for the Raging ‘Dogs, making 32 saves.

The Columbia Ice Eagles (9-0-4) tangled with Belleville on Thursday, winning 6-4. Jack Reuss and Nathan Carr scored two goals each for the Ice Eagles.

On Monday, the Ice Eagles faced Vianney in Fenton, Mo., winning 5-1. Reuss scored twice, with Carr, Dean Lyon and Rece Sanderson all scoring a goal apiece.

Senior goalkeeper Tim Barbee picked up another win in net.

On Tuesday, the Ice Eagles faced O’Fallon at the Rec Plex, ending in a 3-3 tie. Collin Schmidt scored twice and Reuss added a goal.

Columbia has surrendered just 24 goals all season.