Hockey teams off to solid starts

Columbia goalie Tim Barbee has performed well in net so far this season.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Ice Eagles are unbeaten in the early going of Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association action.

The Raging Bulldogs are 3-0 to start the season following recent wins over Triad and Bethalto.

On Monday, Freeburg-Waterloo won 11-2 over Triad. Logan Ganz netted four goals, with Donovan Knuckles and Shea Suedmeyer chipping in two goals apiece.

The Raging Bulldogs outshot Triad 50-16.

Last Tuesday, Freeburg-Waterloo won 8-0 over Bethalto, outshooting the opponent 58-6.

Ganz recorded three goals and two assists. Knuckles and Conner Blair each scored twice.

The Raging Bulldogs battle Belleville on Thursday night at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon before tangling with Granite City at Granite City on Monday.

The Ice Eagles are 2-0-2 on the season.

On Monday, Columbia notched a 4-1 win over Alton. Anderson Judy scored twice, with Dean Lyon and Collin Schmidt adding a goal apiece. Tim Barbee made 17 saves in net for the Ice Eagles.

On Tuesday, Columbia tied Belleville, 2-2. Colin Cygan and Drake Ramage scored for the Ice Eagles.

On Thursday, Columbia won 6-2 over East Alton-Wood River. Lyon and Nathan Carr each netted two goals in that win.

The Ice Eagles played Belleville on Tuesday night (result not known at press time), battle Collinsville in Granite City on Monday and take on Alton in O’Fallon on Tuesday.