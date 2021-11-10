Cross country locals finish strong

At left, Waterloo’s Angelynn Kanyuck runs in Saturday’s Class 2A state meet. At right is Columbia’s Madison Missey prior to running in the Class 1A state meet.

represented at the IHSA State Cross Country Meet in Peoria on Saturday.

In the Class 2A girls race at Detweiller Park, Waterloo High School placed 17th as a team led by sophomore Angelynn Kanyuck in 39th place (18:27.42), followed by sophomore Danielle Mudd in 53rd place and freshman Cameron Crump in 54th place.

Waterloo was the highest placing team from the metro-east at state.

“They did a great job working together and running a smart race,” Waterloo cross country head coach Larry Huffman said. “It was a great learning experience for the young squad.”

At the beginning of the year, the WHS girls weren’t ranked among the top state teams.

“To finish 17th is a major accomplishment,” Huffman said. “With every runner returning next year, they are definitely excited to try and improve on their 17th place finish.”

Kanyuck, Mudd and Crump are now ranked fourth, ninth, and 10th, respectively, in school history, Huffman added.

“With Ava Rau, Kamryn Rader, Chloe Aubuschon and Molly Grohmann looking to get stronger this winter and during the track season, I am excited to see what the future holds,” Huffman said.

In the Class 2A boys race, Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz earned all-state honors with his 16th place finish. His time was 15:14.94.

“Joe had an amazing race,” Huffman assessed. “He executed his race perfectly and proved that he is one of the best runners in the area.”

His finish time on Saturday ranks third all-time in school history. The junior will look to return to state next fall.

In the Class 1A girls race, Columbia’s Madison Missey placed 96th overall with a time of 19:34.38.

Missey, a junior, placed sixth at the regional and 18th at the sectional to qualify for state.

She was the Cahokia Conference champion this season.