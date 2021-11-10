Hawks fall at supersectional

Gibault’s Emma Schmidt (center) reacts as Springfield Lutheran players score a point at the net during Friday’s supersectional. See more photos from the match at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Gibault Catholic High School volleyball team ended its season just one win shy of state.

The Hawks (21-17) lost in the Class 1A Raymond Supersectional on Friday night to a tough Springfield Lutheran squad, 25-13, 25-11.

Springfield Lutheran advances to this weekend’s state tournament in Normal.

Following the regular season, Gibault volleyball head coach Kelsey Hartung was unable to serve in her role for the postseason, temporarily handing over the reins to assistant coach Bob Vollmer.

It certainly was a trial by fire, but Vollmer’s red hot Hawks rolled to regional and sectional titles.

“I just kept them positive,” Vollmer said of his approach to the coaching switch.

Vollmer has plenty of experience in the sport. He serves as an assistant for both the men’s and women’s volleyball programs at McKendree University. Vollmer also coaches club volleyball.

A former sand volleyball player, Vollmer also owns Rocket Beach Volleyball Club, which is a select sand volleyball program.

Gibault’s postseason run with its interim head coach began with a regional title at New Athens on Oct. 28 over a higher-seeded Okawville squad. That win was special for Vollmer, who is an Okawville native.

“To knock them off was something,” he said.

Then came the Marissa Sectional, which came down to a rivalry title showdown with Valmeyer last Wednesday night.

Gibault took down the Pirates in two sets, 25-20, 25-17, for the program’s first sectional crown since 2014.

Abby Grohmann led the Hawks with 10 kills. Lucy Range had 12 points and 13 assists.

Vollmer said his team executed its strategy, which resulted in keeping Valmeyer out of its system.

“They are really good,” Vollmer said of the Pirates. “We focused on double blocking the middle and really working on serving.”

In reaching Friday’s supersectional, Gibault was the lowest seed remaining of all classes of volleyball in Illinois. Vollmer said has used that as motivation.

He added that keeping players prepared for each match and focused on the task at hand paid dividends in the postseason.

“My girls are so focused,” Vollmer said prior to the supersectional. “Keeping them in a routine has helped them out a lot.”

Key players for the Hawks this season included Grohmann, a junior who led the team in kills last season. She battled a knee problem during the regular season, but Grohmann was closer to 100 percent in the playoffs.

Another standout was Range, a sophomore southpaw who led the team in many statistical categories.

“She is just eating it up,” Vollmer said. “She’s been a big help on setting and hitting.”

Range’s older sister, Ella, was a senior leader of the squad, Vollmer said.

“She keeps us in system,” Vollmer said of his libero. “She’s everywhere. She’s our defense.”

Vollmer said he enjoyed leading the small-school Hawks on their postseason journey.

“I drive the bus, too,” he added with a chuckle.

The hope is that next year, that team bus will be driving up to Redbird Arena in Normal for the state tournament.

The last time Gibault qualified for state in volleyball was 10 years ago.