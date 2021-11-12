Girls hoops tips off next week

The high school girls basketball season begins next week with two local tournaments.

Columbia and Waterloo are part of an eight-team field competing in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, which tips off Monday.

The Eagles host Greenville at 6 p.m. Monday. The Bulldogs battle Father McGivney at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Games continue all week, with the championship game set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Columbia returns its top scorer from a season ago. Karsen Jany, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, averaged 13 points per game last season.

Key returners for Waterloo are juniors Norah Gum and Sam Lindhorst. Gum averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. Lindhorst averaged 10.2 points per game.

Dupo, Gibault and Valmeyer are all competing in the Dupo Cat Classic, which also tips off Monday night.

Dupo opens with a 6 p.m. Monday contest against Wood River.

Valmeyer opens against Metro East Lutheran at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Gibault opens tourney play at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday against Roxana.

Games continue all next week, with the title game slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A key returner for the Tigers is senior Octavia Heidelberg, who has averaged double digits in points and rebounds in seasons past.

Valmeyer is led by sophomore Brooke Miller, who averaged 10 points per game last season.

Gibault will be led by sophomore Kailynne Small, who averaged nearly 11 points per game last season.

See full tourney brackets below.