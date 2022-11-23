Hockey squads hit the ice

Freeburg-Waterloo goalie Mathew Bushee makes a save during a game last season.

In Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association action last week, the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Ice Eagles had mixed results.

On Thursday, the Raging Bulldogs (2-1-2) led 4-0 before settling for a 5-5 tie with Collinsville.

Conner Blair had two goals and two assists to lead Freeburg-Waterloo.

The Raging Bulldogs were back in action Monday against Collinsville in Granite City, then host Granite City this coming Tuesday night at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

The Ice Eagles (3-2) dropped a 7-1 contest to Belleville last Tuesday.

Anderson Judy scored the goal for Columbia, which played Tuesday vs. Wood River at Wood River and host Belleville this coming Tuesday night at the Metro Rec Plex.