Waterloo AD offers thanks

“It takes a village.” We have all heard that saying, and it is true.

Waterloo High School Athletics would like to take this time to thank the “village” for all you have done. We had a truly remarkable fall season.

Our soccer team, while very young, still managed to win a regional championship this year.

Our volleyball team finished the year 23-9 before falling in the regional championship game to Taylorville, who finished fourth in state.

Our boys golf team finished the year 9-1-1 in match play, advanced out of regionals and played in a sectional. The boys sent Jaden Smith to state as an individual, where he finished tied for 48th.

Our girls golf team won their regional and advanced to sectionals. They sent two golfers, Calli Smith and Reese Kite, to state. Reese finished 10th overall and Calli finished eighth overall.

Our tennis team finished the year 10-2. They won a sectional and sent Kailey Walter to state for singles and Rylee Ivers and Teagan Nodorft in doubles.

Our cross country teams also enjoyed a lot of success. Joe Schwartz advanced to state as an individual and finished 49th. The girls advanced to state as a team, and finished 13th overall.

The football team finished the year 7-4 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Waterloo athletics has had a great fall. We would like to thank everyone who had a hand in the success of our teams.

Thanks to our coaches for the long days and nights and all the work that goes into having a successful year.

Thank you to the teachers for supporting our student-athletes.

Thanks to our custodians and maintenance workers for making sure our facilities are always looking great.

Thanks to our booster club for all they do.

We would also like to thank everyone who came and cheered on our student-athletes. It was wonderful seeing packed bleachers in the gym and at the field. We appreciate all the signs and marquees lit up with “Go Bulldogs” and all the support the city has given us.

We look forward to that continued support as we head into winter sports.

Please come and cheer on our boys and girls basketball teams, wrestling, cheerleading and bowling.

Thanks again to everyone! We hope to see you decked out in your orange and black soon!

Go Dogs!