Davis runs to All-State honor

Waterloo High School’s record-setting running back was recognized with the state’s top honor this week, marking a fitting end to a stellar prep football career.

Evan Davis was selected to the IHSA Class 4A All-State Team after leading the Bulldogs to a 7-4 record and the program’s first playoff win in 28 years.

Davis, a senior, rushed for 1,760 yards and 16 touchdowns this season to go along with 15 catches for 260 yards and two more scores.

He carried the ball 243 times this season for an average of 7.2 yards per carry.

Davis had two 300-yard rushing games this season – including a 317-yard showing in Waterloo’s first round playoff win at Richland County in Olney before exiting the contest early in the fourth quarter with the Bulldogs up big.

The all-state honor comes just days after Davis was named to the All-Mississippi Valley Conference First Team at running back.

His 1,760 yards rushing in one season is a new record at WHS, as is his career rushing total of 3,352 yards.

Davis rushed for 946 yards and a junior and another 646 years as a sophomore during the COVID-shortened spring season.

For the 2022 season, the Bulldogs rushed for 3,347 yards behind a strong offensive line that included First Team All-MVC selection Hunter Gould, Second Team All-MVC selection Dylan Jackson and Honorable Mention All-MVC recipient Ethan Bass.