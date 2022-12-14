Hockey rivals set to clash

Pictured, Brayden Richey of Freeburg-Waterloo collides with a Columbia player during a rivalry hockey clash last season.

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season skates on as the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Ice Eagles strive for the top of the standings.

The two rivals meet in a key contest next week.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are 6-4-2 following recent games.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled Belleville last Tuesday, falling 4-2.

The Raging Bulldogs played Wood River on Thursday, winning 4-3. Tyler Hutchinson netted two goals and Michael Gildehaus added a goal and two assists.

On Monday, the Raging Bulldogs secured a 3-0 victory over Vianney in Fenton, Mo. Matthew Bushee made 34 saves in net for the shutout and Hutchinson recorded a goal and an assist. Alex Schilling and Jason Jarlsberg netted the other goals.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled Triad late Tuesday night, falling 4-3. Gildehaus scored two goals.

The Raging ‘Dogs go against Bethalto at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite City.

On Monday, the Raging Bulldogs battle Granite City at their place. Then, it’s a rivalry clash with the Columbia Ice Eagles this coming Tuesday at 9 p.m. at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

Columbia (5-5) has had an up-and-down past couple of weeks.

The Ice Eagles took on Edwardsville East last Tuesday, falling 2-1. Kraig Spisak scored for Columbia.

Columbia then lost 8-0 to unbeaten Belleville in East Alton on Thursday.

On Monday, the Ice Eagles picked up a 3-2 win over Highland at Granite City.

With the game tied 2-2, Carter Lynch scored the game-winner on an assist from Ryan Foster with 2:13 remaining.

Nathan Carr scored twice for the Ice Eagles in Monday’s win.

Dalton Fitzgerald made 18 saves in net for Columbia, which takes on Collinsville in Granite City on Monday night prior to the big Tuesday night rivalry showdown with Freeburg-Waterloo.