Bulldogs bowling rolling strong

Logan DeFosset

The Waterloo High School bowling teams are doing well in the early going this winter.

The boys varsity squad is 4-0-1, good for first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The varsity boys also placed fifth out of 30 teams at the Zach LeCuyer Invitational in Collinsville and third behind only Salem and Carterville at the Kegler Tournament this past weekend in Columbia.

Leading the way in the early going is senior Adam Griest with a 213 per game average. Logan DeFosset, who qualified for state last season, is also bowling well.

“There is a lot of depth on the boys team, including six bowlers with averages over 200,” WHS bowling coach Matt Beck said.

The WHS girls varsity squad is 3-1-1 on the season, good for second place in the MVC.

The girls team is led by junior Haylie Lewis with a 155 per game average. There are five bowlers with a per game average of at least 150.

The WHS girls placed fourth at the Kegler tourney behind Salem, Carterville and Columbia.

“The varsity teams are very competitive within the MVC, putting up scores that are at the top of the conference again this year,” Beck said.

The WHS boys and girls junior varsity squads are both 5-0 so far this season.

“We are also showing some very impressive JV talent that will give us versatility on changing match and tournament pattern conditions and strength for years to come,” Beck assessed. “With a great junior high program led by Coach Dan Umscheid, the high school team is able to get freshmen with a better understanding of basic fundamentals and equipment.”