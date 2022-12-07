Boys hoopsters dribble and drive

Pictured is Gibault’s Kaden Augustine, who is averaging 17.3 points per game in the early going this season.

The high school boys basketball season is in full swing, and a few local teams are wasting no time getting some games in.

Gibault (3-2) won three of four recent games, including a thrilling victory last Wednesday over Freeburg.

The Hawks outscored the Midgets 27-15 in the fourth quarter to pull off a 68-63 win. Gavin Kesler led Gibault with 21 points and eight rebounds, followed by Kaden Augustine with 15 points and Hudson Blank with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

On Saturday, Gibault traveled north to play two tough teams and came home with a split.

The first game was against Winchester, which ended in a 66-55 win. Augustine scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Blank added 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Kameron Hanvey contributed 11 points, four assists and three steals.

In the second game on Saturday, Gibault dropped a 50-41 contest against a good Routt Catholic team from Jacksonville.

Augustine scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Kesler added nine points and nine boards.

Gibault played Tuesday at New Athens, winning 69-42.

Gibault hosts Pinckneyville on Friday and plays Saturday at Mehlville.

Augustine is averaging 17.3 points per game this season, followed by Kesler at 12.5 points per game.

Columbia (5-1) continues its strong start to the winter, picking up a blowout win Friday night at Wood River.

The Eagles won 83-52, led by Dylan Murphy’s 25 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Donald added 15 points.

Columbia went on a 27-11 run to close out the game and shot 60 percent from the floor as a team. The Eagles outrebounded the Oilers to the tune of 34-22.

The Eagles host Salem on Friday and host Steeleville this coming Tuesday.

Murphy leads the team in scoring at 20.5 points per game, followed by Donald at 11.5 points per game and Steckler at 10 points per game.

Waterloo (1-3) lost 48-35 at Triad on Friday. Wyatt Fink scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the ‘Dogs. Alex Stell, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, was held to just two points.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a 60-35 contest at Wesclin. Fink again led the way with 11 points.

Waterloo hosted Red Bud and former head coach Dane Walter on Tuesday, falling 68-60 in overtime. Stell led the ‘Dogs with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Waterloo plays host to Mascoutah this Friday night.

Fink leads the ‘Dogs in scoring so far this season at 11.3 points per game.

Valmeyer (1-5) lost two of three recent games.

On Thursday, the Pirates downed DuBourg, 51-45, at the Valley Park Tournament. Harry Miller led the way with 18 points and six steals. Aiden Crossin added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

On Friday, Valmeyer lost 80-55 at New Athens. Miller again led the way for the Pirates with 23 points. Mason Eschmann added 12 points.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Sparta, falling 80-42. Miller scored 19 points and freshman Luke Blackwell contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Valmeyer hosts Marissa on Friday.

Miller is averaging about 17 points and 3.4 steals per game this season.

Dupo (1-2) picked up its first win of the season on Saturday, 51-43 over Lebanon.

Jorri Kelling scored 15 points and Deegan Prater added 14 points, five assists and four steals to lead the Tigers.

On Thursday, Dupo dropped a 59-30 game against Marissa. The Tigers trailed 23-10 after the first quarter.

Trey Chadduck led Dupo with 12 points.

Last Wednesday, Dupo lost 56-41 to SIUE Charter. Prater led the way with 13 points and three steals, followed by Tommy Williams with 10 points.

Dupo hosts Grandview on Wednesday night.