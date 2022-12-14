WHS wrestling grappling with success

Waterloo High School wrestler Nathan Lloyd, a junior, competes in a recent match against Red Bud.

A young Waterloo High School wrestling team is off to a 4-1 start in dual meet competition this season, including wins over East St. Louis, McCluer North, Alton and Red Bud.

The Bulldogs lost its match with Whitfield, Mo.

A handful of wrestlers are off to solid starts this season, according to WHS head coach Chase Guercio.

Konnor Stephens, a freshman wrestling at 106 pounds, is currently 5-1. He earned a fifth place finish at the recent Civic Memorial Tournament.

“I really think he has a chance to potentially make a state run this year if he continues to improve,” Guercio said.

At 113 pounds, Ty Kinzinger is off to a 6-2 start. He also placed fifth at Civic Memorial.

Guercio said Stephens and Kinzinger “make up one of the best 1-2 punches at the lower weights in the area.”

As for the middleweights, sophomore Bladen Sease – who qualified for sectionals last season – currently sits at 7-2 record. He placed fifth at Civic Memorial.

“He is a great athlete and a great kid. I think the sky’s the limit for him in this sport,” Guercio said.

Jackson Deutch, a sophomore who wrestles at 145 pounds and also qualified for sectionals last season, has fought his way to 7-3 in a tough weight class.

“They both should make a postseason push this season,” Guercio said.

Guercio said the program has 40 wrestlers this season and continues to pick up new wrestlers by the week.

“It has been awesome to see the kids come out for the sport, put in the work that wrestling requires, and keep coming back each day. That is what has been my favorite part of the season so far,” he said.

Guercio also offered thanks to those who donated wrestling shoes this season.

“I would like to give a major thanks to the people who have donated shoes to some of our kids who didn’t have any this year,” Guercio said. “There has been a very generous outpouring of support from the local wrestling community and it makes me so grateful to be from this town.”