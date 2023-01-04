Helen M. Trantham | Obituary

Helen Marie Trantham (nee Moore), 94, died at her Waterloo home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 10, 2022.

Helen was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in Percy, and grew up as one of eight children. Helen married her lifelong companion, James Trantham Sr., in 1948 and moved to Cahokia, where they lived and raised their family.

Helen was a faithful Christian and a long-time member of New Testament Baptist Church. Helen was full of energy and cherished being with friends and family. She enjoyed a good glass of tea, tending to her flowers, and especially watching her grandchildren laugh and play outside. Helen loved her family deeply and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Helen will be deeply missed by all who knew her and she will be forever remembered for her loving spirit, commitment to her family, and strong faith in God.

Helen is survived by her siblings Jaunita Ritter, Mavis Grimm and Bill Moore; children Chuck Trantham, Helen (Den) Boyer and Jim (Rita) Trantham; grandchildren Christy Trantham, Jeff (Stacie) Boyer, Brian (Jennifer) Boyer, Andy (Mary Ellen) Boyer, Kathy (Zack) Hopkins, Jennifer (Charlie) Kujawski and Andi (Ryan) Hirsch; and her 18 great-grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband James Trantham Sr.

A private funeral service honoring a life well lived was held for immediate family on Dec. 13.