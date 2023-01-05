Karen M. Eggemeyer | Obituary

Karen M. Eggemeyer (nee Decker), 67, of Waterloo, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born July 26, 1955, in Chester.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo, Daughters of the American Revolution – Whiteside Station Chapter, longtime employee of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod (30-plus years), an avid reader, lover of history and baking, and her greatest treasure was her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Lee Eggemeyer; children Adam (Jill) Eggemeyer and Emilie (Douglas) Land; grandchildren Ayda, Myla and Henry Eggemeyer and Declan Land; mother Marie Wilfong (nee Carnahan); sister Janet (Jim) Straight; brother Larry (Debbie) Decker; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Karen is preceded in death by her father Erwin A. Decker, sister Susan Louise Layman and stepfather Dewey Wilfong.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo; or Camp Wartburg.