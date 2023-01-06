Edwin D. Easley | Obituary

Edwin D. “Ed” Easley, 75, of Waterloo, formerly of Summum, died Jan. 4, 2023, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 3, 1947, in Beardstown.

He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Easley; children Kim (Greg) Williams, Melissa Easley, Casey (Matt) Essary and Christopher (Andrea) Easley; grandchildren Kelsey (Brent) Scheive, Kyle Williams, Addison and Brooks Essary, Brooke Depew and Layton Easley; great-grandchildren Madison, Jordyn, Wyatt and Charlotte Scheive and Parker and Gabriel Williams; brothers James (Brenda) Easley; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents Frank Jay and Hattie (nee Walters) Easley; and brothers Donald and Richard Easley.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Waterloo Fire Department.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home – Waterloo.