Hawks, ‘Dogs to meet again

Gibault’s Hudson Blank shoots during Monday’s win at Valmeyer.

Round 3 of the boys basketball “Battle of Waterloo” takes place this Saturday night at Gibault, as the Hawks and Bulldogs will determine bragging rights for 2022.

On Nov. 26, Gibault won at Waterloo by 11 points. On Dec. 27, the Bulldogs won by 10 over the Hawks at the Columbia Holiday Tournament.

Gibault (18-7) has won three games in a row and 11 of 13 dating back to that holiday tournament. Defense has been the name of the game for Dennis Rueter’s Hawks.

On Monday, Gibault won 71-32 at Valmeyer. The Hawks led 44-11 at halftime.

Kaden Augustine poured in 27 points to lead the Hawks, including 7-of-9 from three-point range. Jude Green added nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

On Saturday, Gibault won 57-29 at Okawville. The Hawks led 28-14 at halftime.

Augustine again led the way with 19 points and six rebounds. Gavin Kesler added 10 points and four steals.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Steeleville before hosting rival Waterloo at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. On Tuesday, the Hawks play at Highland.

Augustine leads Gibault in scoring this season at 15 points per game. He’s shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

Kameron Hanvey, who has played solid defense all season, is second on the team in scoring at 10 points per game to go along with 2.43 steals per contest.

Waterloo (16-12) is 1-2 in its past three games.

On Tuesday, Waterloo suffered a heartbreaking defeat at home to Salem, 43-42. The Bulldogs led 24-16 at halftime but couldn’t close the deal.

On Friday, the Bulldogs won 40-35 at home over Civic Memorial despite trailing 12-0 after the first quarter. Waterloo shot 10-for-10 from the free throw line as a team. Ty Lenhardt, who leads Waterloo in scoring this season at 15.6 points per game, scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Logan Calvert, who is averaging 11.7 points per game, added 10 points.

Last Tuesday, the ‘Dogs dropped a 67-51 contest at home to Granite City. Waterloo trailed 18-4 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover from there. Lenhardt again led the way with 18 points. Calvert contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

Waterloo plays Friday at Jerseyville before Saturday’s cross-town showdown.

Columbia (20-7) picked up a big conference victory Tuesday night in impressive fashion, winning 55-52 at Breese Central. A 15-6 third quarter run by the Eagles proved key in the conference clash. Dylan Murphy scored 15 points and Sam Donald scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Columbia defeated Civic Memorial last Tuesday, 64-40. The Eagles led 27-15 at halftime and outscored CM 24-8 in the third quarter. Murphy led Columbia with 19 points and five rebounds. Jack Steckler added 17 points.

Columbia plays Friday at Roxana and hosts Greenville this Saturday afternoon before traveling to Freeburg on Tuesday.

Murphy leads the Eagles in scoring this season at 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Donald is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Valmeyer (2-20) hosts Dupo on Friday and plays at Lebanon this coming Tuesday.

In Monday’s home loss to Gibault, Vincent Oggero led the Pirates in scoring with 12 points – all on three-pointers.

Oggero and Jordan McSchooler are leading Valmeyer in scoring this season at about nine points per game.

Dupo (4-13) hosted Sandoval on Tuesday night.

After Friday’s game at Valmeyer, the Tigers host Steeleville this coming Tuesday.

Chase Mantz leads the Tigers in scoring this season at 11.1 points per game.