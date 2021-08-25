Haudrich’s Hawks ready to fly

Pictured is the 2021 Gibault Catholic High School boys soccer squad, front row, from left, Jackson Goedeke, Ben Haney, Jack Keeven, Kaleb Hugger, Brian Lance, Kanen Augustine, Brady Biffar, Zach Tayon and Minh Pham; back row: Mitchell Kohnz, Collin Schmidt, Andrew Epplin, Andrew Feldker, Owen Mechler, Gavin Kesler, Dustin Swindle and McKenzie Haudrich.

Gibault head boys soccer coach Darryn Haudrich is hoping to go out with a bang this fall.

Haudrich is resigning as coach of the Hawks effective at the conclusion of this season.

“This will be my 12th year coaching at Gibault; seven years as an assistant and five as a head coach,” he said.

The Hawks, who regularly play a brutal schedule due to their long tradition of soccer success, finished just 1-9-1 this past spring.

However, a strong senior class gives Gibault hope for a winning fall campaign.

“We have a strong senior class that will all play valuable minutes,” Haudrich said.

Those seniors include captains McKenzie Haudrich, Mitchell Kohnz and Collin Shields, Andrew Epplin, Kaleb Hugger and Collin Schmidt.

Haudrich, a forward, recorded four goals and an assist last season. Shields, a midfielder, scored three goals and added an assist.

Kohnz, Epplin, Hugger and Schmidt are defenders.

Juniors expected to be key to the success of this year’s squad include midfielders Andrew Feldker, Jackson Goedeke and Zachary Tayon, plus forward Owen Mechler.

“Our junior class is talented and will help out immensely,” Haudrich said.

“While our core of upperclassmen are solid, the key to success this season will be contributions from our sophomore class,” Haudrich added. “They represent the biggest class in our program and have such immense potential. It’s really a matter of translating that skill set at the varsity level.”

Among those sophomores is goalkeeper Brian Lance.

“Brian is expected to step up for varsity this year as our primary goalkeeper during his sophomore campaign,” Haudrich assessed. “While he isn’t new to the program, carrying the load of a varsity schedule will be new to him.”

Other sophomores include forward Gavin Kesler, midfielders Kanen Augustine and Brady Biffar, and defenders Andy Altes and Dustin Swindle.

“We have a handful of freshmen joining us this fall and a few that have the potential to compete at the varsity level,” Haudrich added. “I’ll be excited to see them grow and compete throughout the season.”

One newcomer to the Hawks who is expected to step up is senior Minh Pham, an international student from Vietnam.

Haudrich said team strengths for his squad are speed, talent and aggression, as well as having a strong core of starters.

Team weaknesses, he said, include finding ways to score and consistency.

The Hawks open the fall season Wedensday at O’Fallon and host Metro East Lutheran Saturday before playing at Waterloo on Monday.