Eagles young but quick on the pitch

Pictured is the 2021 Columbia High School boys soccer team, from left, Andrew Donjon, Ethan Riebeling, Owen Jackson, Max Barthel, Brady Hemminghaus, Jake Steve, Cam Ellner, Rand Matthews, Danny Repp, Jack Steckler, Liam Bivins, Kane Riebeling, Carson Mueth, Quintan Frentzel and Hayes Van Breusegen.

Even though it’s only been a few months since the Columbia High School boys soccer last took to the turf for competition, much has changed.

Gone due to graduation are several players from that 10-1 squad – including Columbia’s top three scorers. The Eagles outscored their opponents by a count of 64-9 last season.

Also gone is head coach Jason Mathenia, who resigned after compiling an overall record of 150-22-16 since 2013, including a state title.

For new head coach Jamey Bridges, who has served as the assistant coach for several seasons, there’s excitement for the youthfulness of his program.

“We will be a young squad,” Bridges assessed, adding that there are only nine returning players from the spring. “We lost a lot from last year. However, we will be technical and quick. I am excited to see what they will do. The future is bright with 14 freshmen.”

Bridges is also head coach of the girls soccer program at CHS.

Key returning players from last season’s Eagles squad include forward Carson Walton, midfielders Danny Repp, Rand Matthews, Cam Ellner and Jack Steckler, and defenders Owen Jackson and Kane and Ethan Riebeling.

Steckler scored five goals and contributed four assists last season.

Walton scored three goals and had two assists last season.

The Eagles play this coming Monday at Marquette, aiming to avenge their only loss from the spring. Marquette edged Columbia, 3-2, at CHS back on March 8.

Other upcoming games of local interest include home contests for the Eagles against rivals Waterloo and Gibault, respectively, on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.