Valmeyer volleyball sitting pretty

Pictured is the 2021 Valmeyer High School volleyball squad, front roe, from left, Violet Krekel, Lilly Hohnbaum, Mia McSchooler, Railyn Blaylock, Ava McClellan, Courtney Schilling and Kate Lueck; back row: Jayna Krekel, Ava Reeves, Lilly Carron, Kierstin Miller, Brooke Miller, Markee Voelker, Kylie Sullivan, Meia Jaggie and Hannah Gideon.

Both the future and present look bright for the Valmeyer High School volleyball program.

Head coach Karla Bivins’ squad went 13-3 this past spring, including eight straight victories to close the season.

The best part is that the top returning players this fall are just juniors and sophomores.

“I think our skill, quickness and agility can compete with most schools,” Bivins assessed.

Juniors Markee Voelker and Jayna Krekel are three-year starters. Voelker had 80 kills, 159 digs and 66 points last season. Krekel had 130 assists, 86 points and 107 digs.

“Jayna is a setter and plays both outside and right-side hitter. She is a silent leader on the court. She leads by example and does a great job of putting the ball in the hitters hand,” Bivins said. “Markee is a more vocal leader on the court. She has a strong arm swing and can put the ball down. She plays all three front row positions and is a key passer in the back row.”

The list of super sophomores for the Pirates includes Mia McSchooler, Brooke Miller and Kierstin Miller.

McSchooler had 134 points, 164 digs and 45 kills last season.

“Mia is our ‘small but mighty’ player,” Bivins said. “She can dig and pass any ball in the back row. Her ability to jump is phenomenal. She hits balls hard and can also find the hole in the opposing team’s defense.”

Brooke Miller, who enjoyed success as a top pitcher and hitter on the Valmeyer softball squad, had 75 kills, 75 points and 29 blocks last season.

“Brooke was often the player to get the spark ignited,” Bivins said. “She has a knack for putting balls down and getting the big stuff block.”

Kierstin Miller had 108 points, 152 assists and 25 blocks last season.

Another sophomore, Hannah Gideon, will step up to play a key spot on the team. She will play as a right side hitter and blocker.

“Hannah is a very positive and motivating player. I love her enthusiasm, work ethic and positive outlook both on and off the court,” Bivins said.

Kate Lueck and Courtney Schilling will also be counted on to help on defense. Both are sophomores and played primarily junior varsity last season.

“As in most years, I think we have a pretty tough schedule that will prepare us for the postseason,” Bivins said. “We have good height and strength to help run a quick, fast-paced offense. The key to our success will be the ability to pass the ball to the setter zone. Although all six players on the court have good hands to set the ball to any position. We are working on aggressive serving, too.”

Valmeyer plays in four tournaments this season, including the 16-team Roxana tourney to start the season.

“I am hoping to be a top contender in every tournament,” Bivins said.