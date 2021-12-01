Girls hoopsters keep focus

Waterloo junior Norah Gum is averaging more than 16 points and 10 rebounds per game so far in the 2021-22 season.

The high school girls basketball season is off and running, with a flurry of games scheduled over the next couple of weeks.

Waterloo (5-1) has impressed early under first-year head coach Jake Schneider. After going 3-0 to capture the recent Columbia Tip-Off Classic, the Bulldogs have won two of three recent contests.

On Saturday, Waterloo dropped a 42-40 game to unbeaten Freeburg. This evenly played match was 16-16 at halftime.

Norah Gum and Sam Lindhorst scored eight points each to pace Waterloo. Gum added 14 rebounds.

On Monday, Waterloo picked up its first win over Highland in 46 career tries, 53-41. Waterloo led 13-5 after the first quarter and closed the game with a 14-7 fourth quarter run.

Gum again led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lindhorst added 11 points and eight assists.

As a team, Waterloo made eight three-pointers.

The Bulldogs played Tuesday at Red Bud, winning 47-23. Waterloo won the rebounding battle, 41-18. Gum scored 19 points and had eight rebounds. Lindhorst added nine points and six steals.

Waterloo hosts Triad on Thursday and New Athens on Saturday before playing Monday at Dupo.

Columbia (1-3) lost 49-40 to Jerseyville last Tuesday. The Panthers outscored the Eagles 18-10 in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Holten led Columbia with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Columbia plays Thursday at Wood River and Saturday at Mascoutah.

Gibault (2-3) dropped two recent games.

On Monday, the Hawks lost 55-45 to New Athens. Gibault was outscored 31-20 in the second half. For the game, the Hawks shot 0-of-14 from three-point range.

Kailynne Small, a sophomore, led Gibault with 23 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Emma Schmidt added 11 points.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 41-31 to Marissa. The Hawks were outscored 24-15 in the second half and shot 0-of-7 from three-point range.

Small again led the way for Gibault with 12 points and five steals.

The Hawks battle Red Bud on Dec. 8.

Fresh off its Cat Classic championship, Dupo (3-2) dropped a 45-22 contest against Red Bud last Monday. The Tigers committed 18 turnovers in the loss.

Hannah Sievers scored 16 points to lead Red Bud, which is 4-2 on the young season.

Dupo played Tuesday at Father McGivney, falling 50-16, and plays Thursday at Marissa before hosting Waterloo on Monday.

Valmeyer (1-2) has not played since the Cat Classic, but returns to the court Thursday at New Athens.