More wins for hockey squads

Columbia goalie Tim Barbee stops a shot from Freeburg-Waterloo’s Logan Ganz during a rivalry showdown on Nov. 18.

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association action, the Columbia Ice Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs posted more wins.

Columbia (6-0-3) won 9-1 over Bethalto on Monday night. Joe Soetaert, Sam Muren and Jack Reuss netted two goals each for the Ice Eagles.

Last Monday, Columbia won 3-2 over Triad. Reuss, Dean Lyon and Rece Sanderson scored the goals.

Columbia, currently first in the MVCHA Varsity East standings, battles Triad on Dec. 7 and Belleville on Dec. 9.

Reuss, a freshman, has eight goals on the season for Columbia. Lyon, a sophomore, has five goals and eight assists.

Columbia goalie Tim Barbee has a save percentage in the .950 range for the season.

Freeburg-Waterloo (7-1-1) won two games last week ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

Last Tuesday, the Raging Bulldogs blasted Alton, 12-0. Logan Ganz and Donovan Knuckles contributed three goals and two assists each, with Conner Blair also netting a hat trick plus one assist. Brayden Richey added two goals and two assists.

Last Monday, the Raging Bulldogs took down Highland by a 10-5 count. Knuckles again netted three goals with two assists. Ganz added two goals and two assists. Shea Suedmeyer contributed two goals and an assist.

Ganz currently leads the MVCHA in scoring this season with 21 goals and 16 assists. Knuckles has 18 goals and six assists.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday night, winning 7-1. The Raging Bulldogs outshot their opponent 70-10. Knuckles scored four goals and had an assist. Ganz scored twice and had three assists. Connor Miller picked up the win in net.

Freeburg-Waterloo will face Vianney at the McKendree Rec Plex in O’Fallon on Thursday.

On Monday, the Raging Bulldogs face Alton in East Alton.