WHS wrestling off to 3-1 start

Waterloo wrestler Brandon Lloyd (right) helps his opponent up from the mat following Lloyd’s win over East St. Louis.

The Waterloo High School wrestling team gaining some positive momentum at the start of the season.

The Bulldogs won their opening meet last Tuesday over East St. Louis, 60-17.

In a tri-meet on Saturday, Waterloo lost 54-20 to five-time Missouri state champion Whitfield but gained some valuable experience.

WHS seniors Jordan Sommers and Brandon Lloyd recorded wins in their matches against Whitfield.

Waterloo also edged Alton at the tri-meet, winning 42-41. Adam Lechner recorded a pin in his heavyweight class to seal the victory.

On Monday, Waterloo defeated Red Bud.