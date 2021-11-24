Boys hoopsters take the court

Waterloo senior Ty Lenhardt

The 2021-22 season got underway this week for high school boys basketball, with local squads competing in Thanksgiving tournaments.

In the inaugural Waterloo-Gibault Thanksgiving Tournament, the host Bulldogs opened their season with a 73-52 in over Litchfield on Tuesday night. It marked new head coach Allen Seidle’s first career coaching victory.

Waterloo senior Ty Lenhardt scored a career-high 36 points in the win. Playing in his varsity debut, 6-foot-7 freshman Alex Stell added 10 points. The Bulldogs host rival Gibault at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Also in the Waterloo-Gibault tourney, Valmeyer opened with a 78-32 loss to Freeburg on Tuesday. The Pirates trailed 28-8 after the first quarter. Harry Miller poured in 12 points to pace Valmeyer, which battled Litchfield at 6 p.m. Friday.

In the Wesclin Tip-Off Classic, Columbia tipped off its season in style with a 71-31 victory over Staunton on Tuesday night. Dylan Murphy, a junior, led the Eagles with 27 points – including five three-pointers. Making his varsity debut, 6-foot-6 freshman Sam Donald added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Columbia battles Nashville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic, Dupo has dropped its first two games. The Tigers lost 83-21 to Lift For Life on Monday and lost 66-32 to Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Tuesday. Dupo battles Mt. Vernon at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Read previews of all local high school hoops squad in the Winter Sports Preview included in the Nov. 24 issue of the Republic-Times.