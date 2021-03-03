Girls hoops season winding down

Columbia’s Emily Holmes dribbles up the court during Tuesday’s game. See more photos from the game by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The high school girls basketball season is nearing its end, and local squads are fighting to get to the .500 mark before it’s all said and done.

Gibault picked up an overtime win on Monday against Red Bud, 49-45. Red Bud outscored the Hawks 13-4 in the fourth quarter to send it to an extra frame.

Maddie Davis scored 19 points and added six assists to lead Gibault. Kailynne Small added 13 points and nine rebounds.

On Tuesday, the Hawks lost 50-27 at home to Marquette. Gibault only trailed 21-18 at halftime but Marquette went on a 16-2 third quarter run to pull away. Davis got injured in the second quarter and never returned for Gibault.

Gibault (4-7) plays at Carlyle on Wednesday and at Dupo on Thursday.

Waterloo (2-7) lost 61-52 at home Monday to Father McGivney. The Bulldogs were just 3-for-15 from the free-throw line in the contest.

Norah Gum and Ellie Schwehr each scored 14 points for Waterloo.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs lost 57-31 at home to an 11-1 Civic Memorial squad. Waterloo committed 22 turnovers in the game. Gum led the way with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the ‘Dogs, who host Jerseyville on Thursday.

Columbia (3-6) dropped a 45-32 contest at home Tuesday to Freeburg. The Eagles trailed 30-16 at halftime but got within five points multiple times in the second half before collapsing late.

The Eagles host Red Bud (6-4) on Thursday.

Red Bud won 58-22 over Valmeyer (0-7) on Tuesday. Hanna Sievers led Red Bud with 20 points.

Dupo (2-3) lost 34-25 to New Athens on Tuesday. The Tigers, playing without top player Octavia Heidelberg, were outscored 17-3 in the fourth quarter.

Maddie Esmon led Dupo with nine points. The Tigers play at winless Valmeyer on Friday.