Bulldogs win Battle of Waterloo; Hawks blast Valmeyer

Waterloo’s Ty Lenhardt dribbles past Gibault’s Kameron Hanvey on Friday night. (Bob Haentzler photo courtesy of gatewayphoto.net)

A pair of rivalry contests highlighted the weekend of high school boys basketball action in Monroe County.

On Friday night, Waterloo traveled across town to Gibault and came away with a 52-39 victory. The Hawks bounced back quickly to dispatch another county rival, dominating Valmeyer at home Saturday afternoon.

In the second “Battle of Waterloo” of the season – the first of which also went to the Bulldogs – Waterloo marched out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter and led 27-17 at halftime. Three players scored in double digits for the ‘Dogs, led by Ty Lenhardt with 17 points. Logan Calvert scored 14 and Dustin Crawford added 10.

Gibault was led by Ryan Bollinger’s 13 points.

“Very balanced offensive effort tonight! Great defense in all aspects of the game,” WHSBasketball posted on Twitter after the win.

The Bulldogs (6-5) play Monday at Triad.

It was a quick turnaround for the Hawks, who hosted another rival in Valmeyer on Saturday afternoon. Gibault looked hungry from the start, soaring out to an 11-2 first quarter lead. The Pirates appeared tentative with the ball against Gibault’s defensive setup.

Gibault extended its lead in the second quarter and the score was 29-16 at halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half as Gibault won 47-31. Kameron Hanvey led the Hawks with 17 points. To see photos from Saturday’s game, click here.

Gibault (4-8) plays at Father McGivney on Tuesday. Valmeyer (6-5) hosts winless Dupo on Monday.

In other hoops action from Saturday, Columbia (3-8) had a tough time at undefeated Breese Central, falling 56-26. The Eagles trailed 32-16 at halftime. Jackson Holmes scored 10 points to lead Columbia, which hosts Carlyle on Tuesday.